Marvel Fans Emotional Over Chadwick Boseman Tribute in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer

Chadwick Boseman forever. As the first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer mourns King T'Challa (Boseman), fans are paying tribute to the late actor, who died at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. Director Ryan Coogler revealed the footage during Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, showing the first look at the African nation of Wakanda in the wake of King T'Challa's death. Set to a somber rendition of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry," the trailer shows T'Challa's funeral — a stately procession of all white — and a mural painted in honor and remembrance of Wakanda's fallen king.

In Hall H, Coogler paid tribute to the Black Panther actor alongside the Wakanda Forever cast, including Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke.

"Chad's passion and genius and his culture and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever," Coogler said of Boseman, who starred as T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther before returning in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. "We put our love for Chadwick into this film. We also put our passion. This film has a ton of action and humor. It's also a roller coaster of a movie. It goes to new places in Wakanda that we've never been before but other corners of the MCU."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige previously confirmed the Black Panther sequel would not recast Boseman or digitally recreate the late actor because Boseman's portrayal "is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past." Instead, Feige said, "To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

That includes those coping with T'Challa's loss: T'Challa's mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), sister Shuri (Wright), former chief rival M'Baku (Duke), General Okoye (Gurira) of the Dora Milaje, and War Dog Nakia (Nyong'o). The Wakandans must forge a new path for their kingdom as a new threat surfaces: Namor (Tenoch Huerta), king of a hidden undersea nation.

See fan reactions to the Black Panther 2 trailer below. Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens only in theaters on November 11.