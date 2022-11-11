Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Released at Comic-Con 2022

The Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con 2022 delivered the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, offering fans the first look at the highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel. The month of July offered up promotional art featuring many of the key players in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, including Letitia Wright's Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, Danai Gurira's Okoye, and Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner. Huerta's role had been a tightly kept secret, but now we know the King of Atlantis appears to be the central villain of the film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be without Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 due to cancer. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has reiterated how the film would not recast T'Challa, in honor of the late Boseman. However, the film will honor Boseman.

"It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Feige said before the Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles in 2021. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

Another actor from the original Black Panther who won't be returning is Daniel Kaluuya. During an interview for Nope, the Judas and the Black Messiah star shared that there were scheduling conflicts at play when it came to the Marvel sequel. A lot of the cast was assumed to be returning for Ryan Coogler's return to Wakanda. Many of the actors from the first film have been pressed about their involvement and until now it seemed like the band was all back together. Working with Jordan Peele on Nope probably was a huge draw for Kaluuya as the two teamed up for Get Out back in 2017. Black Panther were left to wonder if there are any more familiar faces who might not show up for the big celebration in a few short months.

In a previous interview with Jemele Hill, the Black Panther star said he would be in the sequel if that's what the story needed. "I have no idea. I speak to Ryan, I'm not gonna go, 'Yo, [put me in the movie].' He's living his life and working hard," Kaluuya explained when asked about the status of W'Kabi. "Whatever the story needs, you know? That [first movie] was a moment for us, and I don't want to go like, 'I'm trying to be in it just because I want it.' It's for us, I'm a fan."

Kaluuya continued, "I'm that kind of person if the story and the piece is better without me, I'm like, 'Yo, I'm gonna watch this,' because I really wanna watch it. And if I'm in it and I'm able to serve it, then I'm in it. And I just stay in that position."

What are your thoughts on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The film arrives in theaters on November 11th.