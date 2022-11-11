Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Pulls in 172 Million Views in First 24 Hours

On Saturday, Marvel Studios released the trailer for the eagerly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and within just 24 hours of the trailer's release, it's quickly become one of top trailer launches for the MCU. According to Variety, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer hit 172 million views in its first 24 hours — nearly doubling the views for Black Panther's trailer in 2017. The trailer was released in conjunction with Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Comparing the number of views to previous Marvel Studios teasers and trailers, there are a few that have beaten it. Spider-Man: No Way Home's teaser was the biggest ever with a massive 355.5 million views and the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser had an impressive 209 million views. Additionally, the Avengers: Endgame teaser had 289 million views and the final trailer had 268 million, while Avengers: Infinity War's teaser had 230 million and the final trailer for Avengers: Infinity War had 179 million.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will mark the end of the MCU's Phase 4 and will see Wakanda wrangling with the death of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as well as the threat of a hidden, undersea nation led by King Namor (Tenoch Huerta). You can check out the official synopsis for the film below.

"In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be without Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 due to cancer. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has reiterated how the film would not recast T'Challa, in honor of the late Boseman. However, the film will honor Boseman.

"It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Feige said before the Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles in 2021. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11th.