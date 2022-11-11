Comic-Con 2022: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis Confirms T'Challa's Death

After the release of an emotional trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel at Hall H, a new synopsis confirms the film will deal with the fallout of King T'Challa's death. Chadwick Boseman portrayed T'Challain Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The actor tragically passed away in 2020 after battling cancer, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has remained steadfast that they wouldn't recast the role of T'Challa. However, it remained unknown exactly how Wakanda Forever would navigate Boseman's absence.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official synopsis doesn't dance around the subject, confirming that the nation of Wakanda is reeling following the loss of T'Challa. Much of this can be picked up in scenes from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer that debuted at Comic-Con 2022. At one point Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) gives a passionate speech about losing her family, as we see scenes of battle between Atlantis, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), and Wakanda.

"It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Feige said before the Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles in 2021. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

Speaking with Variety at the Kering Women in Motion dinner at the Cannes Film Festival, Letitia Wright opened up about how the film honors Boseman and said that she can't wait for people to see it.

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," she said. "It's jam-packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it."

Wright continued, "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

The official synopsis for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is below:

In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11th.