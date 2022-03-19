Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Potential Details from Puerto Rico Set Revealed

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be one difficult film to pull off. After the death of Chadwick Boseman, and no knowledge of who will take over the titular mantle, a lot is riding on director Ryan Coogler and the cast of the film. There’s little to no information on what the Black Panther sequel will be about, but some new information on the next filming location has come to light.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently shooting at a closed-down Ritz Carlton hotel that the production has completely transformed. The location was closed down due to irreparable damage caused by a hurricane. Marvel Studios has transformed the interior of the hotel to make it feel as if you were in a royal palace. The site notes that there are chandeliers decorating the main lobby that’s filled with “amazing” architecture.

Cosmic Circus also noted that the film was casting extras of various ethnicities to play different roles while they film in Puerto Rico. The site even goes on to speculate that these roles could be for a flashback scene that could possibly be set during the colonization of the Americas, a.k.a. the 1500-1600.



Chadwick Boseman’s brother recently told TMZ that his brother would have wanted to see the role of T’Challa recast, although, it doesn’t seem like the studio will even consider the idea. Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore recently confirmed, once again, that the late actor’s role will not be recast.



I’ll say the chances that you see T’Challa in our – I’m not hedging my bets here. I am being quite honest. You will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 Universe. We couldn’t do it,” Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore told Ringer-Verse podcast a few months ago. “When [Chadwick] passed, there was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler about what do we do, and it was a fast conversation. It wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of discussing how we move this franchise forward without this character because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa on the screen is tied to Chadwick Boseman.”



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to hit theaters on November 11, 2022!