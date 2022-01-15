Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Production Delays Reportedly Won’t Change Release Date

It would appear the production delays on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won’t impact the scheduled release date for the Marvel Studios film. Production on the Black Panther sequel halted in November, with news coming out that injuries sustained by star Letitia Wright were more serious than initially thought. Along with navigating the rise of COVID-19 infections, Marvel decided it would be best to send everyone home for the holidays and regroup in the new year. As we reach the midpoint of January, Wright and the rest of the cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have returned to Atlant to continue filming.

THR reports the release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will remain November 11th, with the delay in production not causing another rescheduling of its premiere. Marvel previously delayed Black Panther 2 from its July 8th date, pushing it back four months.

Earlier in the day news came out regarding Letitia Wright returning to the Black Panther set. The BBC reported Wright had fully recovered from her injuries sustained in August 2021. Much has been made of Wright’s reported anti-vaccine stance, and how it could force her to miss time on set due to not being vaccinated. The CDC issued a new mandate that all non-immigrant, non-citizen visitors to the U.S. must be fully vaccinated. Also, proof of vaccination is required before a passenger is allowed to board a plane to the states. However, THR claims those issues have been cleared up as they relate to Wright.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has had to modify its story due to the passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa/Black Panther. It is believed Wright’s Shuri and Winston Duke’s M’Baku will have increased roles in Wakanda Forever, with Duke reportedly getting a hefty pay raise to go along with his higher profile in the film.

“I think this movie has different sort of pressure on it, obviously, with the loss of Chadwick, which was unexpected and unprecedented in a way narratively, to figure out how to deal with,” Marvel producer Nate Moore recently told ComicBook. “So beyond, ‘Hey, we want to make a big, fun time,’ and people of the first movie, it’s how do we sort of do right by his legacy and tell a story that isn’t exploitative, which we would never, ever do, but builds on the things that he loved about the property and builds on the things that he brought to the property in a way that is enjoyable, feels real, feels earned, feels organic. Because I think we’re going to see the movie in two lenses, pure entertainment, but also cathartic. And we have to be conscious of both of those lenses as we’re making it.”

Are you happy to hear Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won’t be delayed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!