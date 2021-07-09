Black Widow Fans Celebrate Movie's Release One Year Later

By Adam Barnhardt

One year ago Saturday, Black Widow was simultaneously released in theaters and on Disney+. Though the release of the film itself was mired in controversy and legal battles between Marvel star Scarlett Johansson and Disney, the sides were able to settle out of court for an undisclosed amount. Now one year later, fans of the film are celebrating its release.

Despite Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) being dead at the current point in the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow helmer Cate Shortland previously told us she'd love to see more outings in the franchise.

"I think they're all great characters and I think what people want is they want diversity. I think we want to see female superheroes kicking ass," Shortland told ComicBook.com last July. "I think we're all interested in seeing more of them."

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.

Tears

Still My Favorite

Haunting

Happy One Year!

Icon

Best MCU Movie

Feeling Unwell

*****

Black Widow is now streaming on Disney+ . If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

