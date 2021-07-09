Black Widow Fans Celebrate Movie's Release One Year Later
One year ago Saturday, Black Widow was simultaneously released in theaters and on Disney+. Though the release of the film itself was mired in controversy and legal battles between Marvel star Scarlett Johansson and Disney, the sides were able to settle out of court for an undisclosed amount. Now one year later, fans of the film are celebrating its release.
Despite Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) being dead at the current point in the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow helmer Cate Shortland previously told us she'd love to see more outings in the franchise.
"I think they're all great characters and I think what people want is they want diversity. I think we want to see female superheroes kicking ass," Shortland told ComicBook.com last July. "I think we're all interested in seeing more of them."
Tears
happy one year since i watched black widow and my life was ruined forever pic.twitter.com/uG9aJVigdm— sofie ✿ lesbee 🐝 (@vormirlesbian) July 7, 2022
Still My Favorite
One year ago, after 11 years of waiting, we finally got a Black Widow movie. And it’s still my favourite🕷 pic.twitter.com/MUQ1saHE57— Beth Franklin (she/her) (@bethfranklin_) July 9, 2022
Haunting
One year ago today, I was sat in the cinema, absolutely haunted by the Black Widow opening credits pic.twitter.com/PNzGYoo6px— Meg | Has seen Thor: Love and Thunder (@gooseisaflerken) July 7, 2022
Happy One Year!
happy one year of black widow! pic.twitter.com/X5NRDyX76G— scarlett loops (@loopscarlett) July 10, 2022
Icon
one year ago today florence pugh’s yelena belova was introduced in ‘black widow’ and became an instant mcu icon pic.twitter.com/bgBldp0tl3— t (@yelenaspugh) July 7, 2022
Best MCU Movie
it’s been a year since black widow being one of the most called best mcu movie. pic.twitter.com/XVfU6B4m1v— elo ⧗ tasha (@doraemaynat) July 8, 2022
Feeling Unwell
one year ago today we were introduced to florence pugh as yelena belova in black widow and i’ve been unwell ever since pic.twitter.com/qwYlqXGhyj— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) July 9, 2022
*****
