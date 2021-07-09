Black Widow Director On Sequel Plans (Exclusive)

✖

Black Widow hasn't been in theaters but 24 hours or so, and the movie is already producing some big-time numbers at the box office. The earliest reports suggest the Cate Shortland film grossed $13.2 million over the span of its Thursday night previews. In comparison, that places it around Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok at $14.5M and Ant-Man and the Wasp at $11.5M. It even surpassed Sony's Venom previews haul of $10M, and that movie went on to gross $865M globally.

Suffice to say, the demand is there for more of these characters — but will we see more of them? Shortland herself told us in a recent interview she also hopes to see the characters again, though the director stopped short of confirming a Black Widow 2 was in the works.

"I think they're all great characters and I think what people want is they want diversity. I think we want to see female superheroes kicking ass," Shortland told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "I think we're all interested in seeing more of them."

Working in favor of the return of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is Kevin Feige's previous comments confirming more prequels could potentially happen.

"Certainly this film and this story is a particular case for Natasha," the Marvel Studios head said during a press conference for the film. "But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha."

Black Widow is now in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

