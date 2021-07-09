Black Widow Star O-T Fagbenle Praises Co-Star Florence Pugh

✖

Black Widow star O-T Fagbenle had to give it up for his co-star Florence Pugh when asked about the upcoming Marvel feature. The actor talked about Cate Shortland’s MCU picture in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight. A lot of the film’s story has been kept under wraps due to the pandemic and numerous delays. However, Fagbenle had to mention Pugh’s performance when sharing what little he could about the project. A big theme of this film and Marvel’s theatrical output in general is found family. Black Widow leans into that idea hardcore with Scarlet Johansson’s Natasha Romanov reuniting with Pugh’s Yelena Belova and David Harbour’s Red Guardian. Not a ton is known about the other machinations at play. And Marvel intends to keep it that way until July of this year. Check out the comments for yourself down below:

The actor says that Shortland, “created a really fascinating exploration of family within the context of a Marvel movie. I’m really excited to see that my homie, Florence Pugh, smashes it. She’s so good… I’m excited to be part of it.”

"We have unfinished business." See Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. pic.twitter.com/ziwsYaMrDE — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) April 3, 2021

The actress herself is very excited about the story. However, she sounded a bit ominous when describing the actual storyline at play.

"The storyline that we are telling is very horrifying," Pugh said in the Marvel Studios’ Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book. "It's about women that have been, essentially, abused and trained up to be killing machines." She added, "As Scarlett said over and over, this is the right time for her to be telling [Black Widow's] story. And we're not shying away from the fact that this story is essentially about women getting their life back... And it's a Marvel Studios film, too. That's pretty rare, and it's very exciting to be a part of that."

Pugh also described Yelena as an "annoying little sister," while shining a light on her relationship with Natasha as the core of the film. "There is a lovely and unique friendship between the two of them because they are ultimately long-lost sisters," Pugh explains. "They repair one another and each other's holes in their lives."

Are you excited for Black Widow? Let us know down in the comments!