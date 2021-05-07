Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Calls the Movie Plot "Horrifying" in Official Magazine

✖

Marvel fans have waited a long time for the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow to be released after multiple delays led to a 2021 release. As folks eagerly await the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film since Spider-Man: Far From Home, they're paying close attention to any details that might drop about the highly-anticipated film. In fact, there's a new book titled Marvel Studios' Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the book features Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) sharing some exciting hints about the movie's plot.

"The storyline that we are telling is very horrifying," Pugh reveals in the new book. "It's about women that have been, essentially, abused and trained up to be killing machines." She added, "As Scarlett said over and over, this is the right time for her to be telling [Black Widow's] story. And we're not shying away from the fact that this story is essentially about women getting their life back... And it's a Marvel Studios film, too. That's pretty rare, and it's very exciting to be a part of that."

Pugh also talked about Yelena and described her as an "annoying little sister," revealing that her relationship with Johansson's Natasha is the heart of the film. "There is a lovely and unique friendship between the two of them because they are ultimately long-lost sisters," Pugh explains. "They repair one another and each other's holes in their lives."

"One of the most interesting things about the film is how far [director Cate Shortland] went with it," Pugh previously told Total Film. "This film is about the abuse of women. It's about how they get involuntary hysterectomies by the age of eight. It's about girls who are stolen from around the world. It's so painful, and it's so important."

"I am very excited about Florence Pugh," Johansson shared earlier this year. "She is my co-star in the Black Widow standalone franchise, and I’m, you know, like learning from her."

In addition to Johansson and Pugh, Black Widow is also set to star David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Cate Shortland directed the film with a screenplay from Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer.

In addition to Black Widow, Marvel Studios has also pushed back Eternals, which will release on November 5, 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was also delayed to July 9, 2021.

Black Widow is currently set to hit theaters on May 7, 2021.