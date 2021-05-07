Marvel's Hawkeye: Florence Pugh's Black Widow Joins Disney+ Cast

✖

The upcoming Hawkeye TV series on Disney+ is getting a visit from Black Widow. Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye and Black Widow have operated as partners and friends, with Clint Barton and Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton forming a very close bond. It looks like that bond will continue on as both characters pass on their mantles to new characters. Marvel's Hawkeye, which will introduce Kate Bishop, Barton's protege, into the MCU, will also include the younger Black Widow, played by Florence Pugh.

According to a report from Variety, Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova in Marvel's Hawkeye. Pugh is set to first appear as the character in Black Widow, opposite Scarlett Johansson. Black Widow was originally supposed to have released in theaters earlier this year, but has been delayed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

In addition to Pugh, there are several other actors joining the cast of Hawkeye, which stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. The Conjuring star Vera Fermiga will take on the role of Eleanor Bishop, Kate's mother. Fra Fee will be be playing a character named Kazi, most likely a reference to Kazimierz Kazimierczak, better known as the villainous mercenary Clown. Other new additions include Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Pugh's appearance in Hawkeye is likely the biggest news for fans of the MCU, as it provides more connective tissue between the films and TV shows. Rumors of Pugh reprising her role on the Hawkeye series have been swirling all week, with The Direct reporting on Monday that she would appear.

At this point, there's no word on how big of a role Yelena will play in the Hawkeye series. She could just be showing up for an episode or two as a guest star, or she could be a major character in Kate Bishop's story. With production having finally kicked off this week, we will likely know more about the show as a whole sooner, rather than later.

Are you looking forward to Marvel's Hawkeye TV series on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!