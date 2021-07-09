Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Is Super Stoked About the New Trailer

✖

After over a year of delays, Black Widow is finally hitting theatres and Disney+ Premier Access in July. It's been a while since fans have seen new footage from the movie, but a new trailer finally dropped earlier today. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are super stoked about the new trailer, especially considering it's been two years since a new MCU movie was released. Fans are not the only people hyped for the new trailer. Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova in the film, took to Instagram today to celebrate.

"You seen the new Black Widow trailer?!?!," Pugh wrote in her first story with an excited selfie. "OHHHHH SHIIIIIT IT'S HAPPENING," she wrote in the second story, which featured the new trailer. You can check out screenshots of her stories below:

(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)

"The storyline that we are telling is very horrifying," Pugh previously said of Black Widow. "It's about women that have been, essentially, abused and trained up to be killing machines." She added, "As Scarlett said over and over, this is the right time for her to be telling [Black Widow's] story. And we're not shying away from the fact that this story is essentially about women getting their life back... And it's a Marvel Studios film, too. That's pretty rare, and it's very exciting to be a part of that."

Pugh also talked about Yelena and described her as an "annoying little sister," revealing that her relationship with Scarlett Johansson's Natasha is the heart of the film. "There is a lovely and unique friendship between the two of them because they are ultimately long-lost sisters," Pugh explains. "They repair one another and each other's holes in their lives."

Fans of Pugh have been anxiously waiting for her MCU debut for a while now, but there has been some good news about her character while we've been waiting for the movie. Turns out, Black Widow won't be Pugh's last appearance in the franchise! The star is expected to reprise her role in the upcoming Hawkeye series for Disney+.

Black Widow is now scheduled to hit in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has its fourth episode dropping on April 9th, Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.