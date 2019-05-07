Black Widow Reportedly Begins Production

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow has become a pretty highly-anticipated part of Marvel Studios’ upcoming projects. Based off of a recent tweet, it seems like the film is one step sooner to hitting the big screen.

A new series of tweets from @mistermygo, which you can check out below, seem to hint that Black Widow has begun production in Black Park, which is located near the UK’s Pinewood Studios. This location is no stranger to the world of genre films, as it appears to have also been used for this year’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

There’s also some “Central Park” signage that I don’t have a picture of, so Central Park in the #BlackWidow movie is actually in Buckinghamshire. — Stuart🎶 (@mistermygo) May 7, 2019

Black Widow will see Johansson reprising her Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, in an adventure that will serve as a prequel. The film’s cast will also include Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle and David Harbour, all of whom are in currently-unknown roles.

“It’s such a loaded question,” Johansson said of the movie during a previous interview. “Yes, I would want to in the right context and for the film to fit where I’m at, where I am in my life. I mean I’ve played this character for a long time. It’s been probably like 8 years or more, and so much has happened in my life, my life as a performer and happened in my life personally.”

“I love playing this character.” Johansson continued. “And I think there is definitely an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has kind of come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself probably for once in her life. You know she hasn’t always had that possibility so if it fit that criteria then yes I would want to do it.”

And of course, given what happened to Nat throughout the events of Avengers: Endgame, her long-awaited solo adventure will take on a whole other kind of bittersweet context.

“We weren’t fully aware of [the Black Widow movie], but, even when that became clearer that it was one of the things that they were intending to do, no one told us not to do what we were doing,” Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus explained to ComicBook.com.

“Right, and that’s function of her arc, right?” Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely added. “Her finally finding a purpose, a family, and being willing to sacrifice everything for that family. I think of her as perhaps the strongest person in the whole movie. She’s the woman on the wall in the five years. And even when Captain America has doubts, and remember he says to her, ‘Maybe we don’t need to be doing this.’ She does not share that opinion.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.