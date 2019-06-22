New Black Widow Photos Might Reveal the MCU Debut of SPOILER

Many fans are eager to find out what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the epic events of Avengers: Endgame. We’ll finally get our first tease when Spider-Man: Far From Home releases in a couple weeks, but the next film from Marvel Studios will take fans back to the past and show one of the earliest adventures of a founding member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. But it might also introduce the next hero to take on the mantle of Black Widow.

Marvel Studios is currently filming Black Widow, which will be set in the past and show how Scarlett Johansson‘s character before she become one of the greatest superheroes in the MCU. And new photos might reveal that her co-star Florence Pugh is next in line to become the Black Widow. Take a look in the photos below:

orsi and me: we should keep this a secret shouldnt we also orsi & me: pic.twitter.com/SoOcp7ZROM — bri ‎⍟ 📌 valcarol au (@R0CKYSY0UTH) June 22, 2019

If you’re not sure what you’re looking at, those are dummies made for stars Johansson and Pugh, who are starring in the Black Widow movie that’s currently filming. The dummies look much like the actresses, but are seemingly being used for stunt purposes in this shoot.

But what’s most intriguing about this is the supposed boxes the dummies came packaged in. Johansson’s seems to clearly be labeled “Natasha,” while Pugh’s is labeled “Yelena.”

For those who don’t know what that could be referring to, Yelena Belova is also a secret agent, former member of the KGB, and the second hero to take on the mantle of Black Widow. She served as part of the Avengers for a time before Natasha Romanoff returned to fight crime in the MCU. Yelena has continued to play a role, sometimes as a villain, but has always remained an equal to Natasha.

Because Marvel is still focused on Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, they’re still being very secretive when it comes to future films. Everyone knows that the Black Widow movie is coming next and that they’re actually filming it, but no one involved will admit that it’s an official film yet.

This could be the first hint that Marvel has big plans to continue the legacy of Black Widow despite Natasha’s death in Avengers: Endgame. If there are plans to set up a new team, possibly the New Avengers, Yelena Belova would make a great replacement for the group’s resident super spy.

Black Widow is rumored to be released in theaters on May 1, 2020.