Brian Michael Bendis Thinks Jessica Jones Might Come Back After Netflix Cancellation

Brian Michael Bendis, the former Marvel superstar who saw his creations Jessica Jones and Miles Morales brought to life in other media over the last couple of years while taking on the role of Superman’s caretaker at DC, says that he still thinks Jessica Jones and the other Marvel/Netflix shows might find a way back to life somewhere else.

During a recent inteview in support of the home video release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, on which he is credited as a producer, we asked Bendis whether it was jarring to have the Jessica Jones cancellation sandwiched between all the good news coming out of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won an Academy Award over the weekend and was released digitally on Tuesday.

“No, but that’s just a great example of what my roller coaster life has been like for the last two years,” Bendis said. “I haven’t had a day off from nonsense like this — and it’s all fun. Even Jessica Jones going away….Jessica Jones season one was one of the best experiences of my life. I have a Peabody, and I got to meet David Letterman, and cool stuff happened that I had nothing to do with, but that was awesome! Nothing bad happened to me because of that show; it was only awesome things. I don’t even have a bad feeling about [the cancellation], and I kind of feel like the show may find its way somewhere else.

He was quick to remind us that he is not involved with the production on Jessica Jones and has no inside information; he is just speaking as a fan and as a professional in the entertainment space.

“It just seems insane that that many people were watching the shows, and then them going away,” Bendis said. “That’s just weird. But that’s not my circus and not my monkey anymore so we’ll just wait and see what happens together.”

In the age of creator-owned comics like The Walking Dead and iZombie becoming multi-season hits in other media, it can sometimes seem like comic book writers save all their best characters for when they are not doing Big Two superhero books. For Bendis, that has never been the case, and as he has in previous interviews, he told us last night that it is gratifying to see the chracters he leaves behind at DC and Marvel having an impact.

“These experiences have been truly beautiful because you do you want to put some toys in the toy boxes that make a damn difference,” Bendis said. “That’s very difficult to do so the movie and t.v. show cements them a little bit and that’s awesome.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available on streaming video on demand now, and will be on 4K, DVD, and Blu-ray on March 19. The film will get a brief Oscar re-release at theaters this weekend.

The third and final season of Netflix‘s Jessica Jones will debut on the streaming giant in mid- to late-2019.