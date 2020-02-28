Brie Larson Has Been Wanting a Selfie With Gal Gadot for Years

Yesterday was a big day for comic book fans as a Marvel/DC dream crossover finally came true in the form of an Instagram post. Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, posed with Gal Gadot, who portrays Wonder Woman/Diana Prince in the latest DC films. The two actors have been vocal about supporting each other for years which led to them presenting alongside each other at the Academy Awards earlier this month. The two finally shared some of their backstage photos together from the event with both Instagram captions reading, “make love, not war.” Earlier today, Larson proved this fun photoshoot was a long time coming by retweeting an old post from 2017 in which she made it clear that she’d like to pose with Gadot.

With both Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel being the first female solo movies in their respective franchises, the two have definitely been mentioned in the same breath. Larson has mentioned her Wonder Woman in a fair share of interviews, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot both congratulated Captain Marvel on its success when it debuted last year. You can check out the tweet Larson shared below:

🌟⚔️ 2017 2020 ⚔️🌟 pic.twitter.com/XzH10XnmMf — Captain Marvel BR (@CaptMarvelBR) February 27, 2020

And here’s the original tweet, which was screengrabbed in the above post:

“What was so great about Wonder Woman was talking to female audience members afterwards about how they felt watching the movie.” Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told ComicBook.com during a visit to the film’s set. “A lot of the people I talked to just said, ‘I’ve never felt like that watching a movie before in my entire life. That character resonated [with] me in ways I didn’t even know a character could resonate with me.’ Which was great to hear, and kind of an amazing thing.”

“I think it helped us understand how important movies like this are.” Schwartz continued. “So, in terms of making the movie feel distinct, I think all these movies chart their own courses anyway… I think that means making the movie feel distinct, not just from other female-lead movies, but from all the other Marvel movies as well, which I think we try to do on every movie. It wasn’t a new challenge necessarily, but it was one I think we were extra-excited for because of the nature of what this movie means to people.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will debut on June 5th. Captain Marvel 2 is rumored to have a 2022 release date.