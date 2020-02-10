Oscars 2020: Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, and Sigourney Weaver are Starting a Fight Club
Each year that the Academy Awards continues to run without a host, they make up for it by switching up the dynamics for each of the presenters. One of the coolest batches of presenters overall from this latest year was seeing Sigourney Weaver take the stage with Brie Larson and Gal Gadot. This powerful trio has been in several outstanding films, and they have each also taken the driver's seat with awesome action films as well. But the trio definitely took fans by surprise when they joked they were going to start a fight club.
Although this technically breaks the first rule, the trio had some other rules of their own that included no wearing shirts, winners get deodorant, and many more fun ideas. Nevertheless, fans have instantly been drawn to the idea of this trio taking on a fight club and hope that they star in a reboot of some kind some day.
At the very least, seeing the powerful image of all three of these women together like this hopefully gets the attention of someone that can put them all in a movie together someday! Read on to see what fans are saying about this new Oscars fight club, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
The #Oscars may not often celebrate horror but it's pretty awesome to see Sigourney Weaver standing between Brie Larson and Gal Gadot. The meaning and importance there is pretty clear. Ellen Ripley. Trailblazing character. pic.twitter.com/kLidggoqEK— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) February 10, 2020
I WANT TO BE IN THIS FIGHT CLUB #oscars pic.twitter.com/SXOxuoOIxM— Lauryn (@JediLore) February 10, 2020
Nothing but respect for MY Fight Club. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/doNyHMeKgg— Meggplant (@Nuutmeg) February 10, 2020
That is so much glamour intelligence and gumption on one stage. AND WE’RE TALKING FIGHT CLUB.— Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) February 10, 2020
These three are all absolute Titans and this was truly wonderful to see.#academyawards2020 #oscars pic.twitter.com/PsTkD6soWg
I am *so* excited about the FIGHT CLUB remake.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/u2334LMSLE— Paul Farrell (@PaulisGreat2000) February 10, 2020
HELLO I’D LIKE TO JOIN THIS FIGHT CLUB IMMEDIATELY. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/170ISRG46C— Andi (@AndiOnTheAir) February 10, 2020
They're opening a Fight Club? Where do I sign?! 🤩 #Oscars #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/l4PsqDsQB1— Zhale[N]dra (@Max_Morgan__) February 10, 2020
They want to start a fight club but they already broke the first rule #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wZuwi3N8xp— Omar Tafur (@omar75tafur) February 10, 2020
