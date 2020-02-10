Oscars 2020: Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, and Sigourney Weaver are Starting a Fight Club

Each year that the Academy Awards continues to run without a host, they make up for it by switching up the dynamics for each of the presenters. One of the coolest batches of presenters overall from this latest year was seeing Sigourney Weaver take the stage with Brie Larson and Gal Gadot. This powerful trio has been in several outstanding films, and they have each also taken the driver's seat with awesome action films as well. But the trio definitely took fans by surprise when they joked they were going to start a fight club.

Although this technically breaks the first rule, the trio had some other rules of their own that included no wearing shirts, winners get deodorant, and many more fun ideas. Nevertheless, fans have instantly been drawn to the idea of this trio taking on a fight club and hope that they star in a reboot of some kind some day.

At the very least, seeing the powerful image of all three of these women together like this hopefully gets the attention of someone that can put them all in a movie together someday! Read on to see what fans are saying about this new Oscars fight club, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!