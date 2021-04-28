Falcon And Winter Soldier Director Open to Captain America 4 Gig

✖

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland is open to directing the recently reported Captain America 4 should Marvel Studios call upon her for the effort. For now, the veteran director has no plans of helming the upcoming film which is said to put Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson front and center on the big screen for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Cap movie which would not have Chris Evans in the lead role as Steve Rogers. Skogland directed all six episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and will be appearing on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast this Friday to talk more about the experience.

"I think if Marvel called me to do anything, if they called me to film the phone book, I would do it," Skogland told CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast. "The Marvel characters are all very, very rich. I’ve become friends with Anthony and Sebastian, and I really enjoyed working with them. And Emily and Daniel Bruhl. I mean, I’ve worked with them for a couple of years, so of course, I have a special place in my heart. But as I said, if Kevin [Feige] picked up the phone, I would answer it." Skogland will have more to say on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast this Friday!

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier creator and head writer Malcolm Spellman is reportedly working on Captain America 4 but while talking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Spellman downplayed any such rumors. "Who said it? Did Kevin say it?" Spellman says. "I would not put faith in anything you do not hear directly from the man himself!" The reports came from reliable sources but Marvel Studios yet to confirm or formally announce any such news.

As far as the future goes, Spellman nor Skogland are not speaking to it too strongly. The writer of the most recent Marvel show did, however, speak to one character's future as he sees potential for it. Sharon Carter was ultimately revealed to be the Power Broker in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's finale but Spellman's outlook for the character remains one of optimism. "I haven't thought about [the characters' futures]," Spellman admits. "I think Sharon, how villainous is she? I don't know. You know what I'm saying? Did she really hurt Sam at all in that storyline? You know what I'm saying? I don't know. Like to me, Sharon could go all the way bad, could come back. Who knows where she's going to go? You know what I'm saying? I don't know. I haven't put in a ton of though in it. I might've just said too much right there".

