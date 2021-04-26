The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Director Kari Skogland Joins Phase Zero on Friday

✖

This Friday, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland will be joining ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. The new episode will record live on Friday 12pm ET / 9am PT on the official ComicBook.com Twitch channel before being made available on all major podcast platforms. Skogland joining the show live follows in the footsteps of WandaVision director Matt Shakman who fielded any and all questions about the series while appearing on Phase Zero back in March! On the heels of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier naming Sam Wilson the new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this new episode of Phase Zero will be a fun celebration and insightful new hour!

Phase Zero is ComicBook.com's MCU-centric podcast, taking a look at the latest news surrounding Marvel Studios projects and featuring special guests and fan opportunities each week. Previous live guests have included Thanos creator Jim Starlin, The Vision writer Tom King, ESPN's Matthew Berry, NXT wrestler Johnny Gargano, and Disney's Flora & Ulysses director Lena Kan. Guests who joined through pre-taped interviews include Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and WandaVision's Monica Rambeau actress Teyonah Parris. Phase Zero launched its first episode on January 15, launching into the top 1% of podcasts worldwide and accumulating more than 100,000 listens within the first 6 episodes.

Links to listen to Phase Zero:

Twitch (only for live recordings at 12pm ET on Friday)

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

On Skogland's resumé, not only will you find The Falcon and The Winter Soldier but also several popular titles many fans will be familiar with. Skogland worked with Marvel TV (a separate entity from Marvel Studios which produced The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) for an episode of Netflix's The Punisher. Other comic book work includes two episodes of The Waking Dead and its spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead. Skogland has also directed episode of Penny Dreadful, House of Cards, NOS4A2, Vikings, and more.

(Photo: Marvel Studios & Disney+ / Phase Zero, Ep. 16)

We encourage you to share the image above across social media using #PhaseZero! Submit questions for Skogland to @PhaseZeroCB and you may be invited on to the show!

If you have questions about the Phase Zero podcast or want to talk more about Marvel in the mean time, drop a comment or hit me up on Instagram!