‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Chris Evans Reacts to New England’s Super Bowl Win

The New England Patriots won another Super Bowl and, as expected, Patriots superfan Chris Evans quickly took to social media to celebrate his favorite team’s big win. Moments ago, the Avengers: Endgame star took to Twitter to congratulate his hometown team.

After congratulating the Patriots, Evans made sure to tell the adversarial Los Angeles Rams they played a top-notch contest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Congratulations Patriots!!!! And congrats to the Rams for playing a great game. You managed to take my blood pressure through the roof. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 4, 2019

New England ended up winning 13-3 in front of a massive crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

It’s been a big night for the Captain America star — Marvel Studios also dropped a new Endgame television spot during the big game, featuring 30 seconds of all-new footage. The actor previously posted a heartfelt message to Twitter the day he wrapped filming his scenes on Endgame, prompting fans to think he was done as Captain America. Evans clarified he tweet days later, saying he let the emotional thoughts spill out of him that day.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

Were you rooting for the Patriots or Los Angeles Rams tonight? Not a fan of either? Who did you root for in the regular season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26th. Other Marvel movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.