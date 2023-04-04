Captain America Joins The Avengers In The Latest Comic Cover Funko Pop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 1964 issue of Avengers #4 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby marks the first appearance of Captain America in the Silver Age of comics after being frozen in suspended animation since WWII. Needless to say, it marks a major turning point in the history of Marvel Comics, which makes it perfect fodder for Funko's series of Comic Cover Pop figures. It features a Cap Funko Pop set against the cover art for the comic, and it all comes wrapped in a hard display case.

Pre-orders for the Avengers #4 Comic Cover Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 (automatic free US shipping at EE on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive link). It launched today alongside new Funko Pop Pins for Spider-Man and Doctor Strange from Spider-Man: No Way Home. You can also find those pins here at Entertainment Earth.

In Avengers #4, Namor, the Sub-Mariner, finds himself in the North Sea with a tribe of Inuit people who are worshiping a corpse frozen in ice. Namor throws the block of ice into the sea, where it begins to thaw. In a prime example of comic book coincidence, the Avengers happen to be in the area in their undersea craft, and they spot the figure in the water. Giant-Man pulls him onboard where they discover that the man is actually alive. What's more, he's the long lost war hero Captain America.

The Avengers are initially suspicious of Captain America, but he soon proves himself to be a valuable ally by helping the Avengers defeat Namor. He's offered a spot on the team, and the rest is history – history that continues with Captain America: New World Order.

Will Anthony Mackie's Captain America Lead The Avengers?

Anthony Mackie opened up about the challenges Sam Wilson will face leading the Avengers as Captain America. Sam stepped up into steve Rogers' shoes, taking on the Captain America mantle, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He'll carry that mantle into the upcoming Marvel Studios film Captain America: New World Order, and it's only a matter of time before the Avengers once again assemble and turn to the hero with the shield to lead them. Speaking to Empire Magazine for its latest issue, Mackie explained the situation that Sam finds himself in as Captain America, and how he's different from his predecessor and the rest of Marvel's superheroes.

"Sam is the only character without superpowers," Mackie said. "He's just a regular dude hanging out with a bunch of weirdos. Being from New Orleans, I've been in a few fights. And heart and charisma never helped me in a fight. That usually just got me beat up. So that might cause an issue when you go fight somebody like Thanos."

Mackie continued, "So, I think with him, he has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy or be a bad guy and what are the decisions that make you toe that line in the way that you did," Mackie said. "So, I just see him as more of a humane Cap as opposed to a distinctive judge Cap -- [a] Cap of judgment, where this is right and this is wrong. There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong."

Captain America: New World Order is slated for release on May 3, 2024.