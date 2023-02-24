Spider-Man's Evil Doppelganger Web-Man Returns As An Exclusive Funko Pop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Web-Man is the villainous doppelganger of Spider-Man created by Doctor Doom and his Twin Machine. He's the complete opposite of Spider-Man, right down to the inverted costume. Unfortunately for Doctor Doom, Peter Parker is a genius, which means that Web-Man turned out to be a moron. The character made his only appearance was in Spidey Super Stories #25 from 1977, but fans have been wondering if this amusing idiot will turn up again. Hasbro obliged with a Retro Marvel Legends figure of of Web-Man a couple of years back, and now Funko is chiming in with an exclusive Funko Pop.

The Spider-Man Web-Man Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $13.99 while it lasts. Note that US shipping is free on orders $39+ during the month of February, and you'll automatically get that discount plus 10% off on any in-stock items using our exclusive link.

One of the potential landing spots for a Web-Man comeback is the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated film, though there hasn't been a confirmation on that thus far. However, the first wave of Pop figures for the Spider people that you can officially expect to see launched earlier this week. You can check out the lineup right here.

On a related note, Funko is still releasing Funko Pop figures based on the 2021 Marvel Studios film Spider-Man: No Way Home, and you can keep up to date with those releases here.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2nd. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.