Funko Bitty Pop Line Adds TMNT and Disney Princesses

First announced at London Toy Fair this past January, Funko recently launched their new line of Bitty Pops which include three miniature Pop figures and one hidden mystery figure (with varying rarities) in an acrylic display case. They even come packaged in little Funko boxes! It all started a Harry Potter and Disney wave. Waves 2 and 3 were all about DC Comics and Star Wars respectively. Today, wave 4 launched with two more heavy hitters: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Disney Princesses. A breakdown of these releases can be found below.

Disney Princesses - Order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon:

Funko Bitty POP Disney Princesses Ariel : This 4-pack includes Bitty Pop! Ariel, Bitty Pop! Mulan, Bitty Pop! Tiana, and a mystery Bitty Pop! figure. The possible mystery Bitty Pops! are Hyper Rare (1/6) Peasant Belle, Hyper Rare (1/6) Coronation Elsa, Rare (1/3) Ariel (pink dress), and Rare (1/3) Coronation Anna.

Bitty Pop Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon:

Funko Bitty Pop! TMNT Leonardo : This 4-pack includes Bitty Pop! Leonardo, Bitty Pop! Michelangelo, Bitty Pop! April O'Neil, and a mystery Bitty Pop! figure. The possible mystery Bitty Pops! are Hyper Rare (1/6) Casey Jones, Hyper Rare (1/6) Leatherhead, Rare (1/3) 8-Bit Michelangelo, and Rare (1/3) Bebop.

The Star wars Collection of Bitty Pops include characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, and Darth Vader in an extra adorable 1-inch miniature size. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $14.99 each. They are also here on Amazon.

As for the DC wave, it includes tiny Funko Pop versions of Batman, Adam West Batman, The Joker, Batgirl, Harley Quinn, Penguin, Poison Ivy, Catworman and more. Again, you can grab them here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $14.99 each.

As noted, Bitty line kicked off with the Harry Potter and Disney franchises. The Harry Potter collection includes characters like Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Dumbledore and Harry Potter. The classic Disney lineup includes Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Daisy and Donald Duck, Chip and Dale, Pluto and more. They are also available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

You might be wondering whether or not Bitty Funko Pops can be removed from their packaging. The answer is yes! You can remove Bitty Pops from the acrylic case and from their tiny Funko boxes in order to admire them up close – preferably with a magnifying glass. That said, we wonder if Funko considered the dangers of putting Bitty Pops in your mouth, because you can count on people with poor decision-making abilities to do just that.