Funko's Massive Civil War Build-A-Scene Series Concludes With Captain America

Funko's Marvel Avengers Assemble and Victory Shawarma Build-A-Scene waves were six Pop affairs, with a new figure launching roughly every other month over the course of a year. The latest Amazon-exclusive installment is inspired by the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War and will include a whopping 12 Pop figures when all is said and done. Funko began the series last December and released the Pops at a rapid pace. Vision, Hawkeye, Black Panther, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Bucky Barnes, War Machine, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Falcon, and Iron Man have already been released, and now Captain America is joining the team as the 12th and final installment.

You can pre-order the Civil War Captain America Funko Pop figure exclusive right here on Amazon now. If you need to catch up, previous releases in the Marvel Build-A-Scene Captain America: Civil War collection are as follows:

Note that a base is involved with these figures, so it seems as though you are going to need a huge amount of space (and cash) to display this series properly. You can check out more of the latest Funko Pop releases right here on our Wednesday drop master list.

Sam Wilson Returns in Captain America: Brave New World

In addition to Anthony Mackie returning as the eponymous Avenger in Captain America: Brave New World, other returning actors include Liv Tyler (Betty Ross), Tim Blake Nelson (The Leader), Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley), and Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres). Shira Haas is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the iconic Marvel comics character Sabra in the film while Harrison Ford is playing Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the place of the late William Hurt. Captain America: Brave New World is being directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

"The first day was so intimidating," Mackie recently revealed to Inverse about working with Ford. "I was so f*cking nervous I couldn't remember my lines. He's Harrison f*cking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he's such a cool guy. He's everything a movie star should be. He would say, 'Let's shoot this piece of sh*t.' And everybody was like, 'Yeah, let's shoot this sh*t.'" Mackie can't go into specifics about his scenes with Ford, but he notes that there are plenty of them. "We spent a good bit of time together. Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That's their relationship in the storyline."

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to hit theaters on August 26, 2024.