Captain America Marvel Legends Stealth Shield Replica Is 61% Off On Amazon

Disney recently launched a limited edition Captain America shield replica that cost a whopping $450. That is probably more that many of you would spend on an item like this, but how does $49 sound? While it lasts you can get the full-scale Marvel Legend Captain America Stealth Shield replica from Captain America: The Winter Soldier for that price here on Amazon. This is a few bucks shy of the all-time low that Entertainment Earth offered for the shield last month, but it is the biggest deal that Amazon has ever offered on it.

The colors of the stealth shield are more muted for, uh – stealth. Captain America used the muted shield during the nighttime mission to take the satellite launch platform The Lemurian Star in Captain America: The Winter Solider (2014). It's one of several Marvel Legends Captain America shield replicas that have been released over the years, so if you want to display them all you'll also need the standard Cap shield, the comic book shield, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shield. For the price of the Stealth Shield, you could even try painting it if you prefer a more traditional look.

Entertainment Earth is currently running a Green Monday sale that you can shop right here while it lasts. We don't expect the shield deal to return, but you never know.