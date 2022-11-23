Marvel Launches a High-End Captain America MCU Shield Replica

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to Marvel Captain America shield replicas, you can go the Hasbro Marvel Legends route, and get yourself a pretty nice shield for $132 or less, but if you're a collector with deep pockets Disney has a new option for you. Their Captain America Vibranium shield is made of metal and features motion and impact sounds. It even includes a faux leather carrying case like the one featured in the MCU.

The Marvel Captain America shield prop replica is available to pre-order here at shopDisney for a whopping $450 (free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC). The shield is 24-inches in diameter. It's expected to ship on December 26th at this point, so it seems unlikely that it will arrive in time for Christmas.

On a related note, Disney recently launched their 1:1 scale, wearable Nano Gauntlet replica, which is inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT. It's the sixth and final installment in their Marvel Infinity Saga Relics Series, each including a removable, light-up Infinity Stone. It includes six removable Infinity Stones with pulsating light sound FX that are triggered by attaching, detaching, or pressing the stones. What's more, if you press the gauntlet's middle finger and thumb together you'll trigger the snap sound. You can wield the power of the Nano Gauntlet here at shopDisney for $99.99 (again, free shipping with the code SHIPMAGIC).

The Nano Gauntlet follows the release of Doctor Strange's Eye of Agamotto, which includes a removable, light-up Time Stone inside. You can pre-order it here at shopDisney for $99.99. Next up on the list is the Orb that appeared in MCU films starting with 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. Inside you'll find the Power Stone. The display stand also features three jointed arms that open to accommodate the Orb. Once again, you can order it here at shopDisney for $99.99.

The rest of the Marvel replica lineup includes the Aether Container, which contains a light-up Reality Stone. You can order it here at shopDisney for $99.99. The second release in the collection was Loki's Scepter, which includes a light-up Mind Stone. It measures 2'' W x 2'' D x 40'' L. It's available to order here at shopDisney for $119.99. Finally, the Tesseract replica comes with a a light-up Space Stone that you can pick up here at shopDisney for $99.99 . Head on over to shopDisney's Marvel page to check out the entire Marvel Infinity Saga Relics Series.