The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Marvel Legends Prop Replica Shield is On Sale

After a long wait, Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series is now streaming on Disney+! We expect to see a lot of new merch for the show released in the coming weeks as part of the Marvel Must Haves program, but the very first collectible that came out was this Marvel Legends Captain America shield replica. It just so happens that the shield is on sale for the premiere.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider shield replica is available to order here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for roughly $101, which is down from the standard $115 price tag. The shield is a 1:1 scale replica that measures 24-inches across and features the segmented design that we've seen on Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) shield in Avengers: Endgame and Falcon and the Winter Solider. It also appears to include the faux leather straps seen in Hasbro's previous Cap shield props.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place in the MCU and follows the adventures of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) after Captain America retires at the end of Avengers: Endgame. You can check out all of the news for the show right here. According to Mackie, the series will feel like a six-hour Marvel Studios movie rather than a traditional TV project:

"We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe first," Mackie said. "So they shut us down two weeks before the U.S. shutdown. It was really amazing just because I feel like we're the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints. And that was always my [experience], 'It's Marvel, we could shoot forever.' And they're like, 'Nah.' So it was a very different experience from the rest of the movies. But at the same time, it was a lot of fun."

