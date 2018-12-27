The Marvel Legends Captain America Shield Prop Replica Is Up for Pre-Order

The Marvel Legends Gear Captain America Shield Prop Replica from Hasbro was first released in 2016, but it disappeared for a long stretch before making a limited comeback earlier this year. At this point, the only place to get one for the original $99 price tag is right here at Entertainment Earth where it is up for pre-order with free U.S. shipping slated for February. This is significant because the price of the shield from third-party sellers is currently in the $200-to-$300 range via sites like Amazon, Walmart, and eBay. Grab one while you can, because it’s only a matter of time before it sells out or the ship date is pushed back further.

The shield measures 24-inches in diameter (1:1 scale), and features a premium finish, adjustable faux leather straps, and metal buckles. It’s made of hard plastic, not Vibranium (so you won’t be able to deflect bullets with it; NERF darts are okay), but it’s the top-of-the-line option for cosplay and decoration.

On a related note, the Marvel Legends Iron Man Electronic Helmet was also brought back by Hasbro earlier this year, and you have an opportunity to get one on Amazon right now for $95.95, which is cheaper than the $99.99 to $109.99 price tag that we normally see when it’s in stock.

Features include glowing LED eyes, electronic sound effects, and a detachable face plate with a detailed interior mimics circuitry. It’s also designed to fit adult-sized heads. Basically, it’s the best Iron Man helmet that you can get without being one of those super talented cosplayers that turn up at cons wearing a suit that looks like it was made by Tony Stark himself.

