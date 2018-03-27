Fan Creates Incredible Captain America Music Video

With Infinity War coming up in just one month’s time, and Avengers 4 on the horizon, Marvel fans are preparing to bid goodbye to Chris Evans as his Captain Americatenure comes to a close.

What better way to say thank you to the hero that we’ve loved for so long than to make him his very own music video?

YouTube user TheNerdyBoii recently created a Captain America music video set to “Whatever it Takes” by Imagine Dragons. The video edits together footage from all three Captain America movies (The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier, Civil War) as well as the Avengers films, and sets it to the upbeat rock song to get fans excited about what’s to come for the beloved character.

What’s great about this video is the way the footage is timed out to the music. It isn’t just a bunch of Captain America scenes with music over them. There are multiple moments, like his fight with Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, where the music actually coincides with what’s happening in the scene.

The song also does a fantastic job of emulating what it is that Steve Rogers stands for. The character has always stood up for the little guy, and he’s been known to do whatever necessary to ensure the safety of those he’s been charged to protect. “Whatever it Takes” couldn’t be a better fit.

This video is likely to cause die hard fans to shed a tear, as Chris Evans has made it known that he’s ready to hang up the shield for good. Just last week, the actor mentioned that the reshoots for Avengers 4 later this year would likely be the last time he ever played Captain America. Whether he dies in the film or just walks away, it looks as though the end of the character as we know him is in sight.

You can check out the full Captain America music video above, just be sure to have some tissues handy! Let us know your thoughts on the video in the comments below!

Chris Evans will next be seen as Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on April 27. Marvel Studios will follow that film up with Ant-Mant and the Wasp on July 6.