Captain America: The Winter Soldier Directors Reveal All the Russo Family Cameos

Joe and Anthony Russo are known for directing an array of Marvel Cinematic Universe films ranging from Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Avengers: Endgame with a couple more in-between. The directing duo has been extra active on social media lately, sharing some memories from their years as filmmakers. Earlier this week, they shared a story about their very first movie, Pieces. Now, they are back at it and revealing some fun facts about their time making Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Turns out, it was quite the family affair!

"CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER marked the third time we were able to shoot in Cleveland. It was vastly different from our first two experiences. We shut down the freeway and executed one of our favorite fight sequences while working with Marvel. We also snuck in quite a few Russo friends and family cameos," the Russos wrote on Instagram. The post includes a behind-the-scenes look at an epic explosion as well as some clips that point out all of their family members. You might be surprised just how many Russos made it into the movie! You can check out the post below:

Currently, there are no plans for Joe and Anthony Russo to make another Marvel film, but their next movie does star a Marvel actor. Cherry is being adapted from the book of the same name by Nico Walker and follows "an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder" who "becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." Spider-Man's Tom Holland is starring in the film as Walker.

"I think it's an Oscar-worthy performance," Joe Russo said of Holland in a previous interview. "I think [Tom Holland] is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut-wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

"Holland really shredded himself for the part," Russo told Deadline's Behind The Lens. "He lost 30 pounds, he gained it back. We're on an independent movie schedule here, he didn't have a lot of time to be doing these things. He worked very closely with recovering addicts, he worked very closely with PTSD experts and soldiers who had suffered from it, how it affected their lives."

Cherry hits theaters on February 26th and will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on March 12th.