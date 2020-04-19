Cherry is Almost Done, Tom Holland is “Oscar Worthy”

Since becoming known as the directors behind the biggest film of all time, having worked with Marvel from Captain America: The Winter Soldier all the way through Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have been hard at work with their AGBO Films productions. Next from the brand is Extraction, a Chris Hemsworth-lead action thrill ride on Netflix, which will be followed by Spider-Man actor Tom Holland getting in front of the camera again with their direction for Cherry. The film is almost complete with a first look expected sooner than later but some distribution elements remain up in the air as theaters are currently closed down.

“We’re in post,” Joe Russo, co-head of AGBO films, told ComicBook.com. “We’ve been editing remotely with our editor. We’re just about to lock picture, and start music and sound on it so it’ll be ready in a few months. The question is, what’s the market going to be? Where we are going to be? When are movie theaters going to reopen? There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered before we release it.”

Russo previously explained to ComicBook.com that Cherry will tell the story from the best-selling book which explores the opiod epidemic which America has been facing. He called it “a heartbreaking examination of what’s going on in the country right now.” Having shot the film since revealing those details, Russo is dishing out some high praise for the film’s star Tom Holland.

“I think it’s an Oscar worthy performance,” Russo in the Friday phone call. “I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven’t a seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation.”

Cherry is one of many titles the Russo Brothers have been developing at AGBO. Their production company has lofty goals, some of which may call for other Avengers cast members to get involved, including but not limited to Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, along with more from stars like Holland and Hemsworth who might soon head back.

“It’s our mission to develop big IP for Anthony and I to direct. That’s the focus of the company.But we’re also producing [Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert]’s next movie, [Everything Everywhere All At Once],” Russo explained. “We have a project with the Obama’s, we have a project with Tom Brady, a sports docu.We’re determined to work with fascinating, thoughtful, highly creative individuals. But at the same time, we’re certainly focused on ‘What’s the next big event film we’re going to make?’”

For more from ComicBook.com’s interview with Joe Russo ahead of the release of Extraction, stay tuned to ComicBook.com and be sure to follow me on Instagram and Twitter. Extraction is available on Netflix on April 24. Cherry does not yet have a release date but is intended to hit theaters in 2020.