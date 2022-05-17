Captain America Sam Wilson Fans React To Captain Carter Series Rumors
Captain America fans are sharing their reactions to the rumors around a Captain Carter series on Disney+. From the moment that the variant of the character was rumored, people thought Hayley Atwell would end up returning to reprise the role of Peggy Carter in some capacity. Well, it took just one year to see a version of it on-screen. Over at the Illuminerdi, they report that there has been some scuttlebutt about a live-action series for the Captain America variant. Now, that's fun for fans. But, Sam Wilson supporters can't help but wonder where the 616 universe's Captain fits into things moving forward. Marvel is currently working on Captain America 4. However, there's no trailer or release date for that project. So, this kind of tension will continue to circulate on social media every time a report like this surfaces.
In a recent interview, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron said that he was excited to see all the Illuminati variants get their turn to shine.
it’s also super weird that as soon as sam wilson became captain america they began pushing captain carter way harder than they are pushing him as captain america just super strange to me— rasha ☾ cr brotherhood (@anakinstarlight) May 17, 2022
"I can't confirm or deny any specifics of that stuff yet," Waldron said when asked about the X-Men specifically. "But I mean, I try not to think of it as me being the one, introducing them. We're all doing it together. Everybody in that sequence, it's a collaboration with [director] Sam [Raimi], of course, [and] with the actors. I'm just trying to give them a great foundation, to come in and bring this stuff to life. And geez, they all knocked it out of the park."
Would you like to see the two Captains team up? Let us know down in the comments!
I MISS SAM WILSON OKAY— coline saw mom ⩔ (@sharverftholt) May 17, 2022
not her getting more attention than sam wilson. https://t.co/1NANbljXKz— chlo (@kazstraitor) May 17, 2022
marvel giving so much space to captain carter when the only thing i wanna see is sam wilson as captain america he's the only captain i care about— 𝑏𝑟𝑢 (@agrxnzky) May 17, 2022
we want Bucky Barnes & Sam Wilson thnx https://t.co/RpLXyAyeLe— Lila🥤- 𝘪𝘯 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦 (@sectumsevpra) May 17, 2022
I’m sorry but I do not care about Captain Carter at all … I like Peggy but let’s give Sam Wilson his spotlight!! That’s my Cap!! https://t.co/BiFWKcYQDJ— melissa (@melllllzzz) May 17, 2022
Don't mean to be rude here but shouldn't they be focusing on Sam Wilson as Captain America? https://t.co/oitwi72WYE— Blue Star (@Blue_StarX24) May 17, 2022
BUT WHERE IS SAM WILSON!!#CUTTHECHECK pic.twitter.com/FCVbqacDyt— 💙💛🇺🇦Cptfunkadunk 💙💛🇺🇦 (@cptfunkadunk) May 17, 2022
The best part about loving Sam Wilson’s Captain America and Peggy Carter’s Captain Carter is that when people hate on one or the other, I come to defend both. I’ll let you know that I love Captain Carter while defending Captain America if you think I don’t have love for him too. pic.twitter.com/5IKMGKUwcv— Rere / Rei / Re (@sgottadraw) May 17, 2022