Marvel Studios Rumored to Be Working on Live-Action Captain Carter Project

Marvel Studios is rumored to be working on a live-action project based on the Captain Carter character, played Hayley Atwell. The DisInsider Show scooper Derek Cornell claims that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Marvel's What If...? have motivated Marvel to develop a Captain Carter project – while a series is the initial word floating, it's not been ruled out that a movie is possible, as well. At this point, either would make sense for Marvel, given how fans feel about the character.

Here's the report from The DisInsider Show:

"Hot off of Doctor Strange 2 and What If…?, we are hearing not for sure if it's a series, but we're hearing a Captain Carter live-action series," Cornell said. "Series or movie, but something is in the works, live-action will be coming."

Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter has been on of the most enduring characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Peggy had such a dynamic debut in Captain America: The First Avenger that Marvel Studios made her one of the first TV spinoffs of the franchise, following Agents of SHIELD. Even though Agent Carter only ran two seasons (2015-2016), it remained a cult-hit among fans, and has always had quiet calls to bring the series and/or character back in some capacity. Marvel answered that call (slightly) by giving fans a Peggy Carter cameo in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame.

When it was announced that "Captain Carter" from an alternate reality would be kicking off the What If...? animated series, fans wondered if there would be more in store for the character. Captain Carter indeed did get a bigger role across the first season of the series, and was clearly left on deck for something more to come. Marvel also launched a Captain Carter comic series this March.

The Captain Carter that appeared in Doctor Strange 2 - and was brutally murdered by Scarlet Witch – was a variant of the one we met in What If...?. That suggests there are quite a few realities where Peggy Carter got the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers – any of which would be fun to explore in a new live-action project. There's also the version of Captain Carter from What If...?, who is working with The Watcher Uatu, and could move across various realities on some kind of mission – or visit the main 616 to help set up the inevitable Secret Wars multiverse event.

Marvel producers have already teased Captain Carter's return in What If...? Season 2 – a plan that could also easily transition into a full-fledged spinoff:

"And we realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure," said producer Brad Winderbaum. "Obviously, we're telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas so you never really know who's going to pop up where and when. It's very much an anthology, but there's always opportunity for fun connections to be made"

Where do you want to see Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter? On the movie screen or Disney+?

via: Murphy's Multiverse