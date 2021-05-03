New Captain Marvel 2 Name Clears the Way for Blue Marvel's MCU Debut

✖

Captain Marvel 2 has a new name. Marvel Studios has removed Carol Danvers' name from the franchise completely, opting to call the anticipated sequel The Marvels, in support of more heroes joining the project. There's Cap herself (Brie Larson), then there are Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) — a pair of characters likely making their Marvel film debut in the sequel. In addition to the three "Marvels" already in the mix, the name change allows for a fourth to be added as well: Blue Marvel.

Adam Brashear has been a fan-favorite since his introduction some 13 years ago and has been a heavy-hitter cosmic character that could make a major splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, some initially thought it was all but certain Brashear was Rambeau's "aerospace engineer" friend in WandaVision.

Alas, that speculation didn't end up panning out, and Blue Marvel will still need his eventual live-action introduction.

Though the new title opens up a whole variety of opportunities for characters like Brashear or Rambeau, Parris still doesn't know what superhero moniker her character will end up going by in the MCU.

"Monica Rambeau has held many monikers over the decades and I think they've all been really special in a very particular way. I don't know how or who she will be in the MCU," Parris previously told Variety. "Because when I tell you, she changes names and she kicks butt in all of them. So, I don't know who she will be in her superhero form. But I am excited by the thought of many of them."

Rambeau did, believe it or not, use the Captain Marvel name before Danvers in the Marvel Comics source material. She's also gone by Photon and Spectrum, amongst other names.

Captain Marvel 2 is currently set for release on November 11, 2022. Captain Marvel and WandaVision are both streaming on Disney+.

