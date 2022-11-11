WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris Doesn’t Know Which Superhero Monica Rambeau Might Be in Captain Marvel 2

✖

Teyonah Parris, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the grown-up Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, says she doesn't know "how or who" her character might become in Captain Marvel 2. After her role as the neighborly "Geraldine" in the sitcom-inspired reality seemingly shaped by ex-Avenger Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Parris reprises her role as a modern-day Agent of S.W.O.R.D opposite Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in the Captain Marvel sequel from Candyman director Nia DaCosta. Whether she becomes Photon, Pulsar, or Spectrum — all identities adopted by Monica in the Marvel comics — Parris is "very honored and excited" to operate in the MCU space.

"Monica Rambeau has held many monikers over the decades and I think they've all been really special in a very particular way. I don't know how or who she will be in the MCU," Parris told Variety. "Because when I tell you, she changes names and she kicks butt in all of them. So, I don't know who she will be in her superhero form. But I am excited by the thought of many of them."

Asked about potentially becoming Marvel's next Black superheroine, the Dear White People star says it's meaningful seeing "Geraldine" as a recurring character appearing across decades of classic sitcoms in WandaVision.

"I think the thing that I hear most is usually from Black women who are excited to see images of themselves on screen. I definitely have gotten love from women in my DMs, where they're just like, 'I’m really proud of you and I'm really excited. And this is really necessary,'" Parris said. "And I do agree that it is necessary, not only in the superhero space, but that it's a larger representation. Although it's a superhero fantastical [role], it still allows this Black woman to go into the homes of everyone, not only across the country, but across the globe. And I feel it does give audiences of all races, creeds, walks of life, an opportunity to engage with her humanity with the humanity of Black women."

Parris added, "That is so very important and I'm very honored and excited to be able to be a part of that process."

DaCosta, who directs Parris in Candyman before Captain Marvel 2, is the first Black female filmmaker to helm a movie for Marvel Studios. Earlier this month, Parris told CinemaBlend the "dope" DaCosta will bring "all of her wonderfulness" to the Captain Marvel sequel set to open in theaters on November 11, 2022.

