WandaVision: Who Is the Aerospace Engineer?

As expected, the mysterious world of WandaVision continues to throw out more unanswered questions with each passing. Though the series is moving forward quickly, as it introduces some pretty insane characters along the way, it still manages to churn out a handful of details each episode for fans to chew on over the next week. This episode was no different, with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) hinting at a friend of hers having a role at some point in the upcoming episodes.

Spoilers up ahead for "On a Very Special Episode...," so proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the latest episode of WandaVision!

As the new tremendous trio — Rambeau, Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) — continue to discuss the "Westview Anamoly," the SWORD agent makes a peculiar mention. They're working through equations in an attempt determine the best path forward in returning the town back to normal — that's when Rambeau mentions she has an aerospace engineer friend that'd love to take part in this.

It doesn't appear to be a throwaway line either, because the very next shot shows Rambeau taking out her cell phone and texting this unnamed friend about the situation. So, the question begs to be asked — who's Mysterious Aerospace Engineer #1 on WandaVision?

One of the first characters that jump to mind is Adam Brashear — the legendary Blue Marvel. A more recent introduction to the Marvel Universe, Brashear first debuted in 2008 as Marvel made a massive retcon of its own mythos, turning the superhero into one of the universe's first major powered beeings during the 1960s.

More recently, Brashear and Rambeau have spent time on the same team, a version of the Ultimates that battled massive cosmic threats. In the comics, Brashear was a member of the United States Marine Corps, so it's possible he could have some involvement in SWORD in the MCU as well.

The next character up, believe it or not, could be none other than Riri Williams. Sure, Riri is a teenager in the Marvel mythos — but she also happens to be one of the smartest characters the Marvel universe has ever seen. Marvel Studios has already cast Dominique Thorne in the role, even though Disney+'s Ironheart isn't set to hit the service until next year at the earliest.

Because of the early casting, it's presumed she'll appear sometime before her own Ironheart series, it's just a matter of where. Maybe that's here in WandaVision, a series that's already introduced some other members of the Young Avengers.

Then there's the obligatory Fantastic Four reference. We know a Fantastic Four reboot is on the way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Marvel's First Family is always tied to cosmic storylines. Maybe — just maybe — Marvel Studios has already cast Reed Richards and plans on introducing him in a minor role here in WandaVision.

After all, Richards is among one of the biggest names you can namedrop in the series with the masses understanding who it is. Plus, he'd totally fit in with all of the alternate reality shenanigans already taking place in the series.

Or maybe — just maybe — it's none of the appear. Either way, it's possible we could find out next week when WandaVision Episode Six hits Disney+.

