Captain Marvel 2 Star Teyonah Parris Reacts to The Marvels Title Reveal

Monica Rambeau actor Teyonah Parris is ready to go higher, further, faster as one of The Marvels in Captain Marvel 2. Officially titled The Marvels, as revealed by a Marvel Studios sizzle reel encompassing Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Captain Marvel sequel from Candyman director Nia DaCosta teams Parris' returning WandaVision superhero with Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel star Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani) in the modern day-set sequel taking flight only in theaters on November 11, 2022.

"To be able in this day and age to say, 'I get to portray a Black female superhero, and be that vision, that image that I wish, prayed I would have seen as a young girl,' it's really incredibly an honor and a blessing," Parris previously told Entertainment Tonight after entering the MCU in Marvel Studios original series WandaVision. "And I'm just really excited for the opportunity, and I'm having a lot of fun. They're a lot of fun over here [at Marvel]."

(Photo: Teyonah Parris on Instagram)

The studio has yet to reveal which superhero identity Monica will adopt in The Marvels. Monica was the first female Captain Marvel in the comic books and has operated under the codenames Pulsar and Spectrum, but WandaVision suggested Monica would take on her "Photon" moniker in honor of the call sign used by her late pilot mother Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch).

"Monica Rambeau has held many monikers over the decades and I think they've all been really special in a very particular way. I don't know how or who she will be in the MCU," Parris told Variety. "Because when I tell you, she changes names and she kicks butt in all of them. So, I don't know who she will be in her superhero form. But I am excited by the thought of many of them."

All episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Zawe Ashton, The Marvels opens only in theaters on November 11, 2022.

