Captain Marvel Sequel Casting Report Confirms New Addition to Cast

Reports emerged earlier this summer that Parasite star Park Seo-joon had scored a role in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, with his talent agency AWESOME Entertainment reportedly confirming this news recently, per The Seoul Story. Most details about the upcoming sequel have been kept under wraps, not only in regards to the overall narrative but also to the new characters that will be making their debuts, leaving fans to merely speculate about who Seo-joon could be playing in the adventure. The actor has also appeared in projects like She Was Pretty, Fight for My Way, Itaewon Class, and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. The Marvels is currently slated to land in theaters on November 11, 2022.

"AWESOME Entertainment confirms Park Seo Joon has left the country to film for The Marvels movie," The Seoul Story shared on Twitter. "They thanked fans for the immense support but is unable to reveal any further details about his character in the movie."

[UPDATE] AWESOME Entertainment confirms Park Seo Joon has left the country to film for ‘The Marvels’ movie They thanked fans for the immense support but is unable to reveal any further details about his character in the movie Source: https://t.co/dZXPE8Tzbv https://t.co/Ai1vRLdcVk pic.twitter.com/IVECTGA84d — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) September 3, 2021

Other confirmed cast members in the new film include Brie Larson reprising her Carol Danvers role, as well as Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. While Monica did appear in the 2019 Captain Marvel, she was merely a young girl, with audiences seeing her earn superpowers in WandaVision. The Marvels comes from filmmaker Nia DaCosta, who recently drew unexpected comparisons between the MCU film and her recent Candyman.

“I can say it’s a very different beast,” DaCosta told Variety of how the two films compare to one another. “But I am obsessed with how we all deal with our pain and trauma, and there’s some of that in the story.”

These remarks echo what Parris herself said about her character, noting how the death of her mother during the five years Monica had been "blipped" will take a toll on the character.

"Not only did [Monica's mother] pass, but Monica wasn't there to help her mother transition. And that's a very hard pill to swallow," Parris expressed to TVLine. "The guilt and the shame and whatever other grief she might be trying to sort through, while returning to work on a project she doesn't even typically do — there are parallels between Monica's grief and trauma and tragedy, as well as what Wanda is experiencing. Monica connects with Wanda on that level ... We do have a lot of real estate and time to play with the relationships between Carol and Monica [in The Marvels]."

The Marvels is slated to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

