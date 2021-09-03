Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Officially Welcomes Shang-Chi Actor to the MCU

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hit theaters everywhere and sees the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. Liu is clearly excited about joining the MCU and has been sharing a lot of fun and interesting content on social media leading up to the movie's release, including a behind-the-scenes look at the Los Angeles portion of his press tour and some details about the rigorous training that went into preparing for the role. Liu is not the only person who is excited about his start at Marvel. Other MCU stars have been very welcoming, including Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the franchise.

"Welcome to the MCU, Shang-Chi. Congratulations, @SimuLiu," Larson wrote on Twitter. "Thank you Cap," Liu replied. You can check out their interaction below:

Thank you Cap! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 3, 2021

Shang-Chi has already been met with positive reviews from critics. The movie currently has a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 210 reviews and a 99% audience score after 1,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date." In addition to Liu, the new film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie was helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and will be released with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window.

As for Larson, filming is now underway on the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, which is being directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta. The movie will also feature WandaVision's grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and the return of old and friend, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

"It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about," Larson previously said of The Marvels. "Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, 'Yeah, I’m meant to be here.'"

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters, and The Marvels is currently set to be released on November 11, 2022.