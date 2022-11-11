The Marvels: Lashana Lynch Spotted With Captain Marvel 2 Stars Amidst Rumors of MCU Return

✖

It's only been a few days since Lashana Lynch played coy when asked if she'd be back for The Marvels. Now, fans of the Captain Marvel franchise have noticed the No Time to Die star has been spotted grabbing dinner in London with members from the production. In new photos circulating on Twitter, Lynch can be seen with Teyonah Parris and Marvel newcommer Nia DaCosta. The production is currently shooting principal photography in and around London.

Parris, of course, plays the adult version of Monica Rambeau while Lynch played her mother Maria in Captain Marvel. As revealed in WandaVision, Maria died off-screen during the five years between The Snap and The Blip, so anything involving her character in The Marvels would likely be a flashback.

WOOW! Teyonah Parris, Lashana Lynch and Nia DaCosta had dinner with friends in London this week! Hope to see Brie with them soon!!

"You’ll have to ask Kevin Feige that," Lynch recently told the Los Angeles Times of Maria's potential return. "In fact, I should ask Kevin Feige that. But you never know. Weirder things have happened in the franchise. I had a wonderful time on the first one and it would be great to have a wonderful time on another one."

She added, "I’m so glad they chose Teyonah Parris to play my daughter because she’s wonderful and a lovely human being."

Earlier this month, Parris said the sequel was shaping up to be nothing short of "epic."

"When Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris said. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting."

Parris added: "Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."

The Marvels is currently set for release on November 11, 2022.

