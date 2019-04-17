‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Named One of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People

Captain Marvel definitely made an impression on fans after her solo film debuted to over $1 billion worldwide, and the person behind the hero Brie Larson has made an equally impressive impression as well. Larson doesn’t shy away from difficult topics and is always fighting for something better in both her chosen industry and the world outside of it, and that’s resonated with many. It’s one of several reasons she’s been included in TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people list and what better way to celebrate than with some heartfelt words from her Marvel co-star Tessa Thompson.

Thompson, who will star alongside Larson in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, decided to illustrate why Larson is more than deserving of a spot on the famed list, and we’ve included her entire piece below.

“Brie Larson is a warrior on- and offscreen,” Thompson wrote. “When she’s not shattering records and stereotypes as Captain Marvel in Marvel Studios’ first female-led superhero movie—which has made more than $1 billion at the global box office—she’s fighting fiercely for gender equality, inclusivity and an end to sexual harassment in the workplace.”

Thompson alluded to Larson’s previous comments about wanting more seats at the table for women and people of color in the film industry, and while she got flack from vocal minorities, it was a message that the industry needed (and still needs) to heed.

“For Brie, it just comes naturally,” Thompson continued. “Her activism is an extension of who she is. She sits at a table and wants to make sure everyone has access to it. She is constantly investigating how to be a better ally. The first time I met her, she was taking a breather outside of an annual adult prom; the next time, she was hosting a conversation (complete with graphs and a PowerPoint presentation) about the lack of representation in film. She has a huge capacity for both joy and serious work.”

“Brie is primed to be one of Marvel’s next big leaders at a time when women are breaking ceilings in all spaces. She is in a position to make real systemic change in Hollywood. I’m elated to see someone so pure of intention wield that power.”

Both stars will reunite in Endgame, and you can find the official description below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

