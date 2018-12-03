‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Figure Gives Up-Close Look At Red And Blue Costume

It turns out the best look we have at Captain Marvel‘s movie costume comes courtesy of a new action figure.

The figure in question is part of Tamashi Nations and Bandai’s SH Figuarts line, which excels at articulation, great paint applications, and generally quality likenesses. Like many, they will have several new figures in support of Marvel Studios‘ Captain Marvel, and we’ve got our first look at two new figures from their set, including one that features the movie’s take on Carol’s comic red, blue, and gold suit.

Since the figures have extensive articulation, you can achieve a variety of cinematic poses and the photos that accompany the figure give us a great look at the whole suit’s styling as opposed to just the front or the helmet. You can really see the detailing on the boots, and gloves here, including some of the gold lines and accents that were hard to see previously.

There’s a lso a great look at the side of the helmet, and you can check out all of the photos in the post below (via MFCT). Unfortunately, there’s no sign of a sash to attach to the suit, which even if it isn’t featured in the film would still be kind of a cool bonus just for collectors. Who knows though, maybe that will change.

The figure does come with an interchangeable head, one with a helmet and one without. No word on release date or price yet, but this will definitely be a coveted figure.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.