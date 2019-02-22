‘Captain Marvel’ TV Spot Reveals Action-Packed New Footage

With just two weeks until Captain Marvel finally hits theaters, Disney and Marvel Studios are really starting to turn up the advertising campaign. The slew of new teasers and TV spots is only just beginning. Thankfully, the latest of these ads features plenty of new footage.

This new TV spot takes a page out of the books of Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok, putting an upbeat jam beneath the footage, which is packed with both action and humor. Check it out in the video above!

At one point early in the spot, Carol talks to Nick Fury about her personality, noting that it might not be the most welcoming he’s ever dealt with. These quirks and flaws help set Captain Marvel up to be one of the more unique characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is one of the main reasons Brie Larson took on the role in the first place.

“I think who she is is just so dynamic and unique, because she is really strong and steadfast and knows who she is, but she also is emotional and feels terrible when she makes a mistake and is deeply flawed, and says the wrong thing, and those were really the things that I was excited about because just playing a superhero that was some like idealized version of perfection just didn’t feel right to me,” Larson explained in a recent interview. “I like the fact that she doesn’t always do the right thing, and when she doesn’t do the right thing she goes out of her way to make sure that she can fix the mistake.”

Larson stars as Carol Danvers, aka the titular Captain Marvel, under the direction of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, Clark Gregg, and Annette Bening.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.