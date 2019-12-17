Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee Trailer Released

It’s been over a year since the passing of writer and pop culture icon Stan Lee, but his impact is definitely still being felt throughout the entertainment industry. Later this week, ABC Is set to honor Lee’s legacy in a very epic way with Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee, a primetime television special centered around his life and impact. The special is set to chronicle his more than seven decades in the industry, during which he co-created characters such as Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, The Avengers, The X-Men, and Black Panther, and now we’ve got a look at what that will entail. ABC has released a full trailer for Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee, which you can check out above.

The special, which was partially filmed in front of a live audience at New York’s New Amsterdam Theater earlier this fall, will feature an array of actors and comic professionals paying tribute to Lee. The list will include Phil Coulson actor Clark Gregg, who will be hosting the event, as well as Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, Vision actor Paul Bettany, Maria Hill actress Cobie Smulders, Agent May actress Ming-Na Wen, Karen Page actress Deborah Ann Woll, and Makkari actress Lauren Ridloff. Other celebrities will include Mark Hamill, Jimmy Kimmel, Method Man, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Kevin Smith, Joe Quesada, Seth Green, Bob Iger, CB Cebulski, Todd McFarlane, Kevin Feige, and Gerry Conway.

“As a young man, Stan ‘The Man’ Lee always dreamed of writing, going on to create some of the greatest heroes of our modern times,” Joe Quesada, Executive Vice President, Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment, said in a statement. “Stan showed each of us how to be a hero in our everyday lives, and the stories he wrote will go on to influence generations of fans for decades to come. We can’t wait for all you True Believers out there to see this special to honor and celebrate Stan’s incredible life and all the lives he has touched.”

Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee is set to air on ABC on Friday, December 20th, at 8/7c.