SDCC Exclusive Spider-Man: Brand New Day Sneak Peek Has Fans Close to “Tears of Joy”—Watch It Now

San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2026 is finally underway, and while guests await major news from various panels—including plenty of anticipation about potential updates on Avengers: Doomsday following the reveal of the trailer earlier this week—one Marvel shocker has already been revealed: a new, never-before-seen clip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That upcoming MCU installment is considerably closer to hitting theaters than Doomsday, with a July 31 release date, and with just over a week to go, more and more details are being revealed (although still no word on who Sadie Sink is playing).

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While various new clips have been circulating online in recent days, including some closer looks at Brand New Day’s Savage Hulk and a look at Sadie Sink’s mystery character’s powers, SDCC has now unveiled an exclusive sneak peek from the newest web-slinger movie with attendees of the con. Thankfully, some guests were willing to share, so the clip is now available on social media—and fans are excitedly calling out one detail in particular.

Fans Can’t Get Over Spider-Man’s Swinging in the New Clip

Fans have already gotten some glimpses of Spider-Man’s web-slinging in Brand New Day from previous trailers; however, the new SDCC clip shows some of the hero’s swinging in much greater detail, and viewers are absolutely obsessed. On one X post sharing a video of the reveal, the comments are flooded with positive responses. One emotional comment reads, “I swear I almost cried tears of joy this looks so good.” Others similarly echo, “He wasn’t moving like that in the Home Trilogy. This looks amazing” and “This is absolutely incredible I can’t even believe [how] good this is.”

New clip from ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’



In theaters on July 31. pic.twitter.com/MFrwhj9iUP — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 23, 2026

This overwhelmingly positive feedback is a great sign, not only for this movie but also for the MCU more broadly. Although there was plenty of excitement following the Doomsday trailer reveal, online reactions were still mixed overall. In fact, in the days since the trailer first dropped, it’s seemed as though the sentiments have grown more negative with time, rather than more positive/excited. Among the concerns are the role Steve Rogers will play and whether that will “ruin” what’s been done before, as well as the idea that the movie will need too much time to introduce everyone.

The latter has particularly gained attention in comparison to Avengers: Infinity War, for which the MCU spent years creating connections that would allow for all the crossovers that happened relatively quickly on screen. For many, the worry is that these introductions in Doomsday will take too much time and/or make the plot feel messy.

With the increasing concern about and criticism of Doomsday, it had seemed like the MCU may be finding itself in hot water again. That is in part what makes the positive response to this new Brand New Day clip so encouraging. Perhaps this new Spider-Man movie is just what the franchise needs, especially ahead of Doomsday.

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