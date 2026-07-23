4 Marvel Supervillains Introduced in the 2020s Who Will Still Be Around in Twenty Years

Marvel Comics has been creating some of the best characters in comics for decades. Over the years, we’ve gotten some of the greatest heroes and villains ever, with every decade (except the ’50s; Marvel barely published any superhero books and the ones they did weren’t great) adding to the grandeur of the Marvel Universe. There have been numerous booms of character creation at the House of Ideas; the ’60s and ’70s laid the foundation of their new superhero universe, with numerous heroes and villains showing up. The ’80s and ’90s would see the mutant and Spider corners of Marvel constantly expanded, but recent years have seen a paucity of new characters, especially as the MCU got bigger and creators would rather create characters at a company that gave them ownership or at least equity.

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However, the 2020s would see another boom of character creation. While it doesn’t really match some of the prior decades when it comes to volume, readers have gotten loads of new characters, especially villains. The publisher has created some of the best villains of all time in the 2020s, several of whom definitely have staying power. These four Marvel supervillains debuted in the 2020s and already are looking to have the longevity that will keep them around for decades to come.

4) Eldest

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The Incredible Hulk (Vol. 6) saw the Jade Giant pulled into a battle against the monsters that once called the Earth home, when the eldritch abominations of the past were dispatched by the One Above All. The Mother of Monsters re-awakened in the present and her child Eldest began gathering the monsters of the world. Eldest would eventually betray his mother and took over the body of the Hulk. Infernal Hulk stars this evil Green Goliath as he attacks the Earth, out to destroy humanity so monsters can rule again. Eldest fits into the same order of beings like Chthon, the Elder God that Scarlet Witch often has to deal with. He’s the kind of character that you can’t really kill off and his threat – the ability to summon monsters – makes him a threat to everyone, even outside of the body of the Hulk. He has all of the keys to longevity; if Hulk War is the same kind of hit as King in Black, Eldest will definitely be back but even without that, he has everything it takes to be the next big thing.

3) The Twilight Court

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Jed MacKay became Marvel’s next big thing thanks to his work on books like Black Cat and various volumes of Moon Knight since 2021. 2023 would see him get a chance with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a run that didn’t really move the needle much for the team. It was honestly shame, because he created an amazing Kang story, one that saw him hunted by Myrddin and the Twilight Court. The group was racing against Kang to find the Missing Moment, with Myrddin assembling a powerful team based on the court of King Arthur – Artur the King, Parsifal the Icon, Lancelot the Star, Mordred the Witch, Bedivere the Engineer, Bercalik the Construct, and Galehaut the God. The team was able to vie with a really powerful roster of the Avengers – Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Thor, Storm, Black Panther, and Sam Wilson – their powers and abilities making them nearly unstoppable. Kang even joined Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to battle the Court. Myrddin was revealed to be another Kang variant in the end, making it even more likely they’ll return at some point. They make the perfect strike force for a new version of the Conqueror.

2) Tarn the Uncaring

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The Krakoa Era revitalized the X-Men after years of stagnation. Part of that was creating new characters. An entirely new faction of mutants debuted – the Arakkii – playing an important role in the overall story of Krakoa. They were once residents of the mutant super-continent Okkara, which was sundered into Arakko and Krakoa by the demonic hordes of Amenth. The Arakkii ended up battling the Amenth in Otherworld, and created a martial mutant culture; they even called their powers “weapons”. There are lot of great Arakkii, but there are few who can match Tarn the Uncaring. He was half-mutant/half-demon with Omega level mutant powers which allowed him to control the genes of anyone. He could take away powers, sculpt flesh into anything he wanted, and make everyone’s day worse worse in a variety of ways. As the child of a demon, he also had powerful magic on side. He was a legitimate monster, one who gloried in his power. He was so used to winning that he was willing to challenge anyone. However, this bit him in the end, as he was killed by Magneto. While that might seem to make it hard for him to return, his soul is in the Waiting Room, the place Scarlet Witch created the mutant dead. Fans love him, so the odds of him coming back are basically even.

1) Solem

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Wolverine faces extremely dangerous villains, and even among that number Solem is something special. Another Arakkii, he was born with adamantium skin, giving him superhuman strength and durability. He was found by Arakkii pirate Sevyr Blackmore and became one of the fiercest fighters in Arakko. He was eventually imprisoned, but was released to fight Wolverine during the contest from “X of Swords”. He proved to be both formidable in a fight and crafty, able to play Wolverine like a fiddle numerous times. Solem is such a fun character; he’s great in a fight and has the kind of personality that could easily see him becoming the kind of villain Deadpool was – a bad guy who was immensely entertaining. He could even become a popular anti-hero at some point in the future if creators played their cards right. Solem is a character with a future as bright as his adamantium skin. Once the X-office realizes the embarrassment of riches that the Krakoa Era left them with, Solem will return and show what he’s made of (besides adamantium).

What 2020 Marvel villain do you love? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!