Chloe Bennet, Agents of SHIELD Fans, and More Celebrate Clark Gregg’s Birthday
Happy Birthday, Clark Gregg! The actor known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 59 on April 2nd. Many fans of Agents of SHIELD as well as some of Gregg's Marvel co-stars have taken to social media to send him well wishes on his special day. Chloe Bennet, who played Daisy Johnson/Quake on Agents of SHIELD, shared some fun photos on her Instagram Stories in honor of Gregg's birthday. You can check those out below:
Before checking out some more birthday posts, here's what Gregg told Variety last year when asked about returning to the MCU as Coulson now that Agents of SHIELD has come to an end:
"This seems like a real good time to announce that … I really don’t know," Gregg shared with a laugh. "Sorry. That was a little bit of quarantine sadism. I don’t know anything! It’s hard for me to imagine a scenario where I’d say, 'No, I’m too busy to put on whatever the latest version of the suit is and go play Phil Coulson.' I’m always thrilled when I see them changing timelines and exposing a multiverse in the cinematic [universe]. Because I think, 'Well, I’ve seen scenarios where I could be around!' So I really learned with this character to never say never, but I’m also really grateful for the ride that we had."
More folks posted on social media today with some love for Gregg, including Agents of SHIELD's Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons). You can check out some of the thoughtful posts below...
Best Wishes
Happy Birthday to S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent/Director Phil Coulson himself, @clarkgregg. hope you have a wonderful day, best wishes. 🎊🎂🎉#CaptainMarvel #Avengers #AgentsofSHIELD #CoulsonLives pic.twitter.com/X9f1oe7oDY— The Marvel Vulture (@MarvelVulture) April 2, 2021
Clark Retweeted This One!
happy birthday to the legend that is @clarkgregg pic.twitter.com/fTYAR4gI1e— shan 🎄 watching tfatws (@larrysglitter) April 2, 2021
Coulson Forever
Happiest birthday to @clarkgregg!! I'm so glad that I got to know more about Coulson outside of the film side of the MCU. You did a great job in the films and Agents of SHIELD! Ily!! MCU comeback when?? ❤️#CoulsonLives #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/6fK3ZVxFVf— CA〄🍦is sleeping💤 (@fanboyca) April 2, 2021
Fandom Fun
CLARK! Happy birthday, good sir. You are very special to our family and we wish you the best day. Here’s to you! @clarkgregg pic.twitter.com/SCEQP2SmzJ— Brian/Coulson Lives Cosplay 😎 (@coulsonandkids) April 2, 2021
Dynamic Duo
Happy Birthday @clarkgregg, we hope you have an amazing day, and we are forever missing daisy and coulson! pic.twitter.com/2wxs2OgN78— Daily Bennet 🌸 (@dailybennet) April 2, 2021
Sarge Lives!
Happy birthday to @clarkgregg! I started watching AoS for Coulson but it's this jerk I'll always have the fondest space in my pitch black heart for! pic.twitter.com/sxIZNvaWpZ— ❄Snowflake Awareness Month❄|TFATWS spoilers (@sciendere) April 2, 2021
Fan Art
Haaaappy birthday to unique talented, amazing hearted, sensitive and caring, witty and....wow, I don't have words. To lovely @clarkgregg
Things you're doing really make me happier. Thank you❤️#ClarkGregg pic.twitter.com/cIfLPpDlnf— WaitWhat (@WaitWha66958949) April 2, 2021
Top-Notch Human
Happy birthday to one of my favourite humans @clarkgregg 🎂🎉💕 hope you're having a wonderful day! pic.twitter.com/Q0e0FnXXzI— Kate needs a nap ︽✵︽ 🏳️🌈 (@iamwintermute) April 2, 2021
We Love You, Clark!
Happy 59th Birthday to Clark Gregg! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/fF7qQ1kPZg— IainDCNews (@iaindcnews) April 2, 2021