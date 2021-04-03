Chloe Bennet, Agents of SHIELD Fans, and More Celebrate Clark Gregg’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Clark Gregg! The actor known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 59 on April 2nd. Many fans of Agents of SHIELD as well as some of Gregg's Marvel co-stars have taken to social media to send him well wishes on his special day. Chloe Bennet, who played Daisy Johnson/Quake on Agents of SHIELD, shared some fun photos on her Instagram Stories in honor of Gregg's birthday. You can check those out below:

(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)

Before checking out some more birthday posts, here's what Gregg told Variety last year when asked about returning to the MCU as Coulson now that Agents of SHIELD has come to an end:

"This seems like a real good time to announce that … I really don’t know," Gregg shared with a laugh. "Sorry. That was a little bit of quarantine sadism. I don’t know anything! It’s hard for me to imagine a scenario where I’d say, 'No, I’m too busy to put on whatever the latest version of the suit is and go play Phil Coulson.' I’m always thrilled when I see them changing timelines and exposing a multiverse in the cinematic [universe]. Because I think, 'Well, I’ve seen scenarios where I could be around!' So I really learned with this character to never say never, but I’m also really grateful for the ride that we had."

More folks posted on social media today with some love for Gregg, including Agents of SHIELD's Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons). You can check out some of the thoughtful posts below...