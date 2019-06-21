Thor Star Chris Hemsworth to Get a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Chris Hemsworth‘s breakout role came in 2011’s Thor, leading him to star in a number of subsequent installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also opened up opportunities for him in various other projects. Thanks to films like Cabin in the Woods, Snow White and the Huntsman, and In the Heart of the Sea, it was clear that there was more for the actor outside the realm of the MCU. Between Avengers: Endgame and Men in Black: International, 2019 could prove to be the actor’s biggest year yet, made all the more exciting with his official induction to Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

“This year’s choices were particularly unique,” selection committee chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona shared in a statement with Variety. “We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood. Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who’ve touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories.”

Joining Hemsworth this year are Julia Roberts, Spike Lee, and Batman.

While the actor’s early roles saw him putting his intense physical presence on full display, recent years have seen his career almost completely rejuvenated with his embrace of comedic performances in films like Ghostbusters and Vacation. The actor previously revealed that it was Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi who taught him to embrace the sillier side of acting.

“I found when I first got to Hollywood, I had this idea of, ‘This is what a leading man has to be, speak this way, and act this way,’ and be a little bit tortured or something,” Hemsworth shared with BUILD Series. “Even in the work I was doing, I felt myself kind of restricted and playing by these rules I had sort of set for what I thought was the archetype for what was gonna work.”

He added, “I then played in Thor 1, and there was comedy in that, there was a great sort of fish out of water quality to it, but there was a Shakespearean element too which was a little bit more sort of serious — and I love that film, I’m so proud of it. And through the other versions of Thor, and it was my doing, I started to restrict it a bit more and felt a little bit kind of trapped in applying these things I thought I had to be — cool, strong and so on.”

That more comedic side of Thor became a huge hit, with Ragnarok becoming the most successful entry in the Thor franchise.

“By the time I got to Thor: Ragnarok, I spoke to Taika Waititi, the director on the film, and I’m like, ‘I’m just, I’m so sick of myself.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m sick of you too,’” Hemsworth admitted. “And I think the character is so much more and I said, ‘Let’s dismantle this thing, let’s destroy it, throw out everything and be totally comfortable with making a fool of ourselves.’”

Both Avengers: Endgame and Men in Black: International are in theaters now.

