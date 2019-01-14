Anna Faris Congratulates Chris Pratt on His Engagement

Chris Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris has congratulated the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers star on his just-announced engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“I’m so happy for you both,” the Mom star wrote on Instagram in response to Pratt’s post announcing the engagement. “Congratulations!”

Pratt and Faris filed for divorce simultaneously in December 2017 after separating in July of that year, citing irreconcilable differences to end an eight-year marriage. The stars share joint legal and physical custody of son Jack.

“Divorce sucks,” Pratt told EW in 2018.

“But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

Faris later told E! News their son is “surrounded by so much love.”

“We constantly reinforce what a great kid he is,” Faris said, adding, “I think the key is surrounding him with a lot of joy and happiness, which he has a ton of.”

On Halloween, Pratt and Faris took Jack trick-or-treating, each accompanied by partners Schwarzenegger and Michael Barrett, respectively.

“It seems they all get along really well. Everyone had a good time,” a source told PEOPLE. “They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween.”

The site previously reported Schwarzenegger gets along well with Jack, who has been spotted enjoying outings with his father and then-girlfriend Schwarzenegger.

“She seemed to be really happy and fit in with him and his son,” an insider told PEOPLE. “She appeared to be genuinely enjoying herself and looked entirely comfortable helping him in doting over his son.”

Marvel Cinematic Universe and Avengers: Infinity War co-star Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, also congratulated Pratt on his engagement.

Pratt is next expected to return as Star-Lord in Avengers: Endgame, sequel to Infinity War, which ended with the Guardians of the Galaxy leader as one of the dusted away victims of the Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap that erased fifty percent of all life in the universe.

Also on Pratt’s docket are third entries in both the Guardians and Jurassic World franchises, as well as the upcoming The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and the planned Cowboy Ninja Viking.