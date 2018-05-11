‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Chris Pratt to Receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

It looks like one Avengers: Infinity War cast member will soon be getting a major honor.

It was recently announced that Chris Pratt, who plays Guardians of the Galaxy’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord will be presented with the Generational Award at the upcoming MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“Pratt first charmed his way into all of our hearts on NBC’s Parks and Recreation before starring in mega-franchises Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World,” MTV explained in an official statement, “and showing off his versatility in prestige films like Zero Dark Thirty and The Magnificent Seven.”

The award, which recognizes outstanding talent in the realms of film and TV, has gone to quite an array of celebrities over the years, including Reese Witherspoon, Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, Ben Stiller, and fellow Infinity War star Robert Downey Jr.

Fans will surely be excited to see Pratt accept the award, especially considering the long journey he has had to become an actor. And while his role in Infinity War has been somewhat controversial amongst fans, there’s a surprising amount of significance to him appearing in the film.

“When I was twelve I won $300 playing bingo and bought a bunch of comic books.” Pratt revealed in an Instagram post shortly after the first trailer was released. “I didn’t know much about comics except I wanted to buy a No. 1, because I knew that it would totally increase in value and one day I would sell it (along with my 86 Topps baseball card full set) for probably hundreds of millions and buy a private island. Anyways, in that stack of comics? ‘The Infinity Gauntlet.’ It had some scary dude named Thanos on the cover with a sweet sparkly Michael Jackson glove with all these shiny rubies on it. Little did I know…”

Will you be tuning in to see Pratt accept his award? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards will air on June 18th at 9/8c. Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.